Pride in Boston Kickoff Event to Be Held Wednesday

To start off Pride Month, the City of Boston is planning to hold a Pride in Boston kickoff event on Wednesday afternoon.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, which will be lit up in rainbow colors for most of June. There will be a brief speaking program including remarks from Mayor Michelle Wu and LGBTQ+ community members about the commitment to equity and equality in Boston for all LGBTQ+ communities. Following the remarks, there will be live performances from local LGBTQ+ artists.

The theme for the event is "PRIDE: Past, Present and Future!"

The kickoff event will also serve to amplify some of the many other Pride events being held in the city throughout the month.

NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com and TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com will all carry a livestream of the event.