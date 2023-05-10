Protest Calls Attention to Alleged Discrimination at East Boston Community Hospital

At least a dozen people, mainly low-income women, are being discriminated against by a community hospital, according to an immigrant advocacy group, which adds some of the patients are suffering health issues due to the lack of quality care.

Those frustrated by the alleged discrimination gathered for a protest outside the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Wednesday. The hospital is pushing back on the claims, while acknowledging the trauma some of the women have experienced over the years.

Demanding justice, immigrant advocates Centro Presente and former patients were joined by a Boston city councilor outside the center.

"For me, this is not just about political theater. This is really about creating an opportunity for the community to feel seen, to be heard," Boston city councilor-at-large Julia Mejia said.

The group said the hospital has been discriminating against a certain class of patients by underserving them - mainly low income and immigrant women.

Ligia Guardado, an asylum seeker from Honduras, said she came to America for a better life but never expected her 45-day-old son would die in the care of the health center. She said three years ago she brought her newborn to the hospital twice within hours after showing health complications. She believes the fact that she was undocumented played a role in the quality of care she received.

Unable to hold back tears, Katherinne Zavaleta-Alvarado, who came to the US as an unaccompanied minor, said she was misdiagnosed for 15 years. it wasn't until she went to another clinic that she found out her kidneys are permanently scarred.

"It's just so frustrating and the fact that they don't want to take accountability makes it even worse.

In a statement, the health center rejected the claims and said they've undergone multiple reviews by the state and federal government, finding o systemic discriminatory practices or lack of quality care.

"We apologize for the challenging experiences that these individuals have had within our health system and applaud the courageous women who have spoken out," the statement reads in part.

"I want them to change, I want them to be better. I am young, my life could've been very difficult if they had maybe not messed up."

The attorney representing Centro Presente said there are at least a dozen similar cases of alleged negligence. However, the attorney notes that no lawsuit has been filed as they are still discussing the matter with authorities.