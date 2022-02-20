Protesters Gather in Boston to Support Ukraine

Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans in New England rallied in Boston on Sunday to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as the country is on the brink of war with Russia.

Sundays' event kicked off with a memorial service at a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood and ended with a candlelight vigil in Fenway, where dozens of people prayed for unity and peace.

The community came together Sunday, holding flags and signs, with the purpose of bringing awareness to their cause.

President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "provided that Russia does not proceed with military action," according to the White House

Anton Khlebas organized a rally on the 8th anniversary of Ukraine's 'Heavenly Hundred,' to honor the sacrifice Ukrainians made in 2014 during the war with Russia.

"This is the time when Ukrainians need somewhere to turn to and to unite, and with unity we have strength," Khlebas said.

Khlebas' father Ihor turned to the U.S. He arrived from Ukraine a month ago and is more resolute than ever to see his country survive any attempts from Russia to invade.

"We don't know what will happen, but what we do know is that we will defend our Motherland," Ihor Khelbas said.

Protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., Sunday to show support for Ukraine.

After a religious service Sunday, dozens of rally-goers hopped in their cars and participated in a caravan from Jamaica Plain to the World War II Memorial in Fenway for the candlelight vigil -- hoping their presence will bring about enough awareness for the world to care about what is happening in Europe.

"Ukraine was at war for eight years and what is the world saying? 'Oh, it's internal conflict.' No. And that is what people have to realize," said Vladislav Chapiro, who attended Sunday's rally.

The Ukrainian community in Boston wasn't alone, as similar rallies took place Sunday in major cities across the United States, including Washington, D.C.

Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine.