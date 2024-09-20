Providence police officer indicted for obstruction of justice

A police officer in Providence, Rhode Island, has been indicted on multiple counts of obstruction of justice after prosecutors say he used his status to help a friend with known gang affiliations avoid legal trouble.

Alexander Caraballo, 30, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday on two counts of obstruction of justice of fellow Providence police officers in the execution of duty, two counts of obstruction of justice of the Sixth Division District Court and one count of obstruction of justice of the Providence County Superior Court, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

According to court documents, Caraballo used his status as a police officer to help a friend with known gang affiliations avoid legal trouble. In doing so, prosecutors allege that he attempted to interfere with a victim's pursuit of justice against his friend and kept fellow officers from bringing his friend into custody.

“When someone commits a crime, whether they are a member of the public or an officer of the law, they must be held accountable,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “I want to thank the Internal Affairs Division of the Providence Police Department for their investigative work here, and the Providence Police generally for their commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

Caraballo was released on $20,000 bail and is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Sept. 28 in Providence County Superior Court.