Public Wake to Be Held for Fallen Marine in Hometown of Leominster

A public wake will be held Monday for Capt. Ross Reynolds, a 27 year-old Marine and native of Leominster who was one of three soldiers killed last month in a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Hundreds turned out for a vigil Sunday night at Leominster City Hall. Candles and flags were held as the Leominster community mourned the loss of the fallen Marine officer.

A public wake is scheduled for Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Leominster City Hall, followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, where Captain Reynolds will be laid to rest.

"We got married in basically a hallway, and it was the most precious moment of my life," said Lana Reynolds, the widow of the late Marine Captain and Leominster native Captain Ross Reynolds. His vigil was held earlier this evening at Leominster City Hall.

Reynolds, who just got married in February, was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University. The 27-year-old Osprey pilot, who joined the Marines in 2017, was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed March 18 during a NATO drill in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle.

His widow, Lana Reynolds, spoke of their wedding and his passion for flying at the vigil over the weekend.

Reynold's father-in-law, Tom Wando thanked the community for their grace and help in honoring the fallen Marine.

"Anything you could do, you did," Wando said. "And we all want to do that one thing that we can't do, but thank you for your thoughts and prayers. This has been a huge support for our family."

A plane carrying the remains of Capt. Ross A. Reynolds landed at Logan International Airport in Boston, where it was met by his grieving family and Gov. Charlie Baker.

"He always wanted to be a Marine pilot," said Lori Batemen, a friend of Reynolds' family. "That was written in his yearbook."

Attendees of the vigil included Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella and Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern.

This vigil was only part of a series of services to honor Reynolds. On Saturday, Reynolds' body was taken from Logan Airport to Leominster in a 50-mile procession to the city. Residents of the town, many of them former service members, stood on the sides of Leominster's streets to pay their respects.

The funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia's Church on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans' Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.