Pupdate on the Adorable Dog That Fell Asleep on Our Broadcast

If there were an award for TV cuteness, this pup would be a shoe-in.

Video of Bow the dog falling asleep in the arms of NBC10 Boston anchor Colton Bradford while he and Melody Mendez were giving an on-air update on Wednesday went viral on social media.

Bow fetched 3 million views on TikTok and counting, plus many more on Instagram, where the NHL posted the clip with the caption, "The baby is sleeping! 😭," since the puppy fell asleep to the sound of Colton and Melody talking about the Bruins' playoff run.

Bow was visiting NBC10 Boston with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which was putting her up for adoption, and tons of commenters have been wondering if she's still available.

There's good news and bad news for people who want to help give her a forever home. The good news is she has one! The bad news for anyone who wants to adopt her is that someone else has adopted her. People are also lining up to adopt her siblings, the Animal Rescue League told us, and they've been donating.

But they do have other dogs available for adoption — find them here. And we'll be holding our annual Clear the Shelters drive this August! Learn more here.