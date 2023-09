Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are trying to identify three people in a breaking and entering investigation.

The Quincy Police Department posted a collage online Monday of three people officers said were seen near a home break-in.

We are seeking the ID of these 3 individuals who were seen in the area of a residential B&E please contact Detective James Menz at 617-745-5768.



Thank You & Stay Safe!#cityofquincy #quincypd #quincypolice #detectives #investigation #communitypolicing #quincyma pic.twitter.com/cr6ahAODBG — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 18, 2023

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact Detective James Menz at 617-745-5768.