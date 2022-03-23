Local

Reading Police Investigate String of Car Break-ins

At least 15 vehicles were broken into overnight in Reading, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday

Police in Reading, Massachusetts, said Wednesday that at least 15 vehicles were broken into since the previous evening.

The incident happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday on Center Avenue, Crosby Road, Green Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Sweetser Avenue and Washington Street, police said. All of the vehicles were unlocked.

Investigators are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage from a Ring doorbell.

Police remind people to lock their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-942-6755.

