Ready to ring in the New Year? Here's your First Night forecast

We’ve finally shaken off the steady rain, but we’re not quite done with the shower threat. Friday will feature more dry times than wet. In fact, some towns or cities may stay completely dry under these steel, gray skies.

In this cool airmass, the highs will not stray far from the overnight lows. Expect temperatures to hover in the mid-40s Friday and then fall to the upper 30s on Friday night.

It's pretty wild to see above-freezing temps for this long in late December. In fact, we won’t dip below freezing until Sunday morning in Boston. That would make 21 days with above-freezing low temps, tying 2006 for third place!

A quick shower is still possible into Saturday, but we’re drier overall, and there may be a few sunny breaks from time to time. Highs will climb near 50 once again before the colder air arrives on Sunday morning. Sunny skies will give way to some clouds late Sunday and although we’ll be in the overcast Sunday night, the weather looks dry, the winds light, and the forecast chilly. Expect mid-30s by the time we ring in 2024.

Colder air is coming, but it won’t be arctic, and it won’t promise our upcoming storms are all snow. We’ll sort out the extended forecast in the coming days as two separate storms try to take a swipe at us through next weekend.

Enjoy the festivities with First Night, and Happy New Year!