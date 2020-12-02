Real-Life Grinch? Suspect Caught on Camera Stealing Christmas Decorations, Cash

A real-life Grinch was caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations earlier this week from a garden center in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pushing a dumpster up against a fence just past midnight Monday to get into the Garden Patch Raynham, located at 59 New State Highway.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said the business owners reported the incident to police after noticing damage to the property on Monday, Nov. 30.

The suspect got away with 20 Christmas wreaths, two Rubber Maid containers full of ornaments, two cash registers, a backpack blower, two chainsaws, 30 jars of jam, a box of 30 “swag” decorations, a drill and a box of drill bits, police said.

The suspect also caused a significant amount of damage to the property, including smashing the company's credit card machines, according to a post on the Garden Patch Raynham Facebook page.

The store was closed Monday while the owners "put our store back together," the post said.

Surveillance video posted to the company's Facebook page late Monday shows the suspect hopping a fence to gain access to the property.

Police believe the suspect is a man with a neck tattoo on his right side and tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a stocking style hat, jogger sweatpants and a backpack with webbing worn on the back.

He is believed to have been driving a Nissan Rogue, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident is asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

An investigation is ongoing.