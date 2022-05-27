Local

memorial day weekend travel

Record Gas Prices Accompany Busy Travel Weekend

Air travel is expected to be up 25 percent over 2021, as AAA predicts nearly 40 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day Weekend

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC 5 News

We all know the drill: The sooner you can head out, the better…or wait until much later in the day on holiday weekends for traveling purposes.

AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

It’s expected to be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend for travel in the past two years – since the pandemic began of course.

MassDOT has stopped all construction and road work as of 5 a.m. this morning through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

The HOV lane on Interstate 93 will open early at 1 p.m. Friday to try to help ease predicted congestion.

Another thing to keep in mind is of course gas prices – they’re above $5 a gallon along the Mass. Pike. AAA says the average in Massachusetts is $4.73 a gallon.

So, you might save a little filling up before you hop on the highway.

If you’re headed to Logan, AAA says that airports are also expected to be busy with air travel up 25 percent over last year.

