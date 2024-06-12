Red Sox move start time of Friday's game against the Yankees to accommodate Celtics fans

The Boston Red Sox announced that they have moved the start time of Friday's game against the New York Yankees up from 7:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to accomodate fans interested in watching the Celtics play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Friday's Celtics game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Gates for Friday's Red Sox game will now open at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders and Red Sox Nation members can enter Gate C starting at 4 p.m.
The Red Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, and that game has not been moved despite the 8:30 p.m. start time for Game 3 of the Celtics-Mavericks series. Also occurring at the same time is Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction, which is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.