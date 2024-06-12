Red Sox

Red Sox move start time of Friday's game against the Yankees to accommodate Celtics fans

Friday's game will now start at 6:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

The Boston Red Sox announced that they have moved the start time of Friday's game against the New York Yankees up from 7:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to accomodate fans interested in watching the Celtics play the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Friday's Celtics game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Gates for Friday's Red Sox game will now open at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders and Red Sox Nation members can enter Gate C starting at 4 p.m.

The Red Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, and that game has not been moved despite the 8:30 p.m. start time for Game 3 of the Celtics-Mavericks series. Also occurring at the same time is Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction, which is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.

