WATCH LIVE: Mayor Walsh Gives Update as Boston Braces for Incoming Nor'easter

Hundreds of schools are closed or moving online, crews are treating roads and speed limits have been reduced as the region braces for a nor'easter on Monday.

Snow emergencies are set to take effect in several communities Monday, including Boston, in anticipation of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the snow emergency Sunday night, effective noon Monday, along with a parking ban that takes effect at the same time. Walsh is scheduled to give an update at 10 a.m. Monday.

Walsh urged Bostonians to take precautions on the roads and sidewalks, particularly during Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

With a snow emergency effective at noon Monday, Boston Public School buildings are also shut down. Instead, students who participate in in-person learning will attend classes online Monday and Tuesday with early dismissals. In person learning will resume Thursday.

More than 100 school districts across the region and nearly 500 in New England announced remote learning days, early dismissals and closures Monday in anticipation of the major storm.

Since much of the region could see blizzard-like conditions, vaccine locations around the area are make scheduling changes.

Pavement temperatures are below freezing throughout the state, which allows snow to quickly accumulate.

The speed limit on I-90 eastbound and westbound between the New York border and mile marker 55 in Ludlow has been reduced to 40 m.p.h. due to the weather, according to a spokeswoman with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the HOV lane will be closed Monday afternoon on I-93 between Boston and Quincy.

Boston Public Works has over 700 pieces of equipment on hand for snow removal along with 42,000 tons of salt. MassDOT deployed 464 pieces of equipment in ice and snow operations Monday morning, according to spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard.

Approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment is available for snow and ice operations, including over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Sunday.

Because it was so cold over the weekend, MassDOT couldn't pretreat the roads with ice melt liquid. But Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver isn’t overly concerned since temperatures are expected to rise as this storm moves in.

"In this case we’re not getting a lot of benefit from the pretreatment," Gulliver said, "So it’s something we missed out on that we usually like to do that we’re not going to be able to because of this extreme cold right now.”

“Because of the nature of this type of storm, we’re not as worried about the icing because of the temperatures that we’re expecting to see throughout the start of this," Gulliver said.

Eastern Salt in Chelsea filled tractor trailers with salt for the past several days, trucking it all over the state in preparation for this storm, according to Regional Manager Cornelius Martin.

“They’ll plow and then they’ll put salt down, luckily it’s supposed to warm up a little bit, the salt’s more effective when it’s a little warmer than when it’s a little colder," Martin said. "At 30 degrees, a pound of salt melts something like 46 pounds of ice. As it gets colder, it’s less effective so you need more salt.”

Another challenge posed for crews by the coronavirus pandemic is that MassDOT can’t provide break areas. But the pandemic helps in some ways because many people are already working remotely, including all non-emergency state workers in the executive branch.

Baker directed all non-essential state employees to stay home from work on Monday, Feb. 1, given the impending storm.

The Registry of Motor Vehicle customer service centers close at noon on Monday, while all other Executive Branch state offices will be closed to the public, according to Baker's office.

The administration is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible as the storm moves across the commonwealth by mid-day Monday.