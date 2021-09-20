Local

Remains Found in 2010 in Maine Identified as Man From Mass.

Human remains found by a hunter in Maine nearly 11 years ago have been identified as a man from Massachusetts.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 4, 2010, off Route 11 in Stacyville, Maine's Chief Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. DNA evidence confirmed they belonged to Christopher Roof, who was last seen in August of that year.

"Mr. Roof had no known connections to Maine," the statement said. "His family never reported him missing as they believed he was choosing to stay estranged."

Investigators received a tip from a former acquaintance of Roof. Authorities sought out relatives, leading to the identification.

The cause and manner of Roof's death are both undetermined.

