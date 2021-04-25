Local

Massachusetts

Repair Work on Sagamore Bridge Finishes Ahead of Schedule

Repairs on the Bourne Bridge are up next, expected to be completed before Memorial Day Weekend

By Jake Levin

Repair work on the Sagamore Bridge is ahead of schedule and set to be completed Sunday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Beginning Sunday, all lanes on the bridge are expected to be open to travel across the Cape Cod Canal.

Due to the repairs being completed quicker than expected, the same team will begin work on the Bourne Bridge on Saturday, May 1 -- a much faster timeline than originally planned, as work wasn't expected to begin on the second passageway over the canal until the fall.

Travel over the Bourne Bridge will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are conducted. The lane restrictions will be in place for 24 hours a day; however, all repairs are expected to be completed before Memorial Day Weekend.

Construction of both bridges first began in 1933 and was completed two years later.

