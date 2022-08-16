Repair Work Underway After Boston Water Main Break That Swallowed a Subaru

The water main break that caused a major mess in Boston Monday morning remains an issue Tuesday as crews continue repairs.

The repair effort has been ongoing overnight, and at around 5:30 Tuesday morning, crews could be seen beginning to fill in the massive hole around Northampton and Tremont Streets that was left behind after the road buckled. A detail officer told NBC10 Boston on scene that they're scheduled to be in the area until at least 7:30 a.m.

According to an official with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the 20 inch water main break started around 3:45 a.m. Monday. It's an 1872 pipe in question that was rehabbed in the 1970s.

Monday morning, water was gushing from the broken water main, leaving major street flooding. A Subaru ended up being swallowed into the sinkhole that formed as a result, and some apartments even had some flooding in the area as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The broken pipe dates back to the 1870s, according to city officials, and was rehabilitated in the 1970s. The ordeal made for a shock early Monday morning.

"I’ve never experienced a flooding in my apartment so it was scary and I was kind of confused because I just woke up out of my sleep and saw everything in water," Stephany Perez said.

By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle.

This is the third water main break in the last four days, according to city officials. Once the hole has been filled, crews will move on to paving it over.