Repair Work Underway After Boston Water Main Break That Swallowed a Subaru

The water main break that caused a major mess in Boston Monday morning remains an issue Tuesday as crews continue repairs.
The repair effort has been ongoing overnight, and at around 5:30 Tuesday morning, crews could be seen beginning to fill in the massive hole around Northampton and Tremont Streets that was left behind after the road buckled. A detail officer told NBC10 Boston on scene that they're scheduled to be in the area until at least 7:30 a.m.
Monday morning, water was gushing from the broken water main, leaving major street flooding. A Subaru ended up being swallowed into the sinkhole that formed as a result, and some apartments even had some flooding in the area as well.
The broken pipe dates back to the 1870s, according to city officials, and was rehabilitated in the 1970s. The ordeal made for a shock early Monday morning.
"I’ve never experienced a flooding in my apartment so it was scary and I was kind of confused because I just woke up out of my sleep and saw everything in water," Stephany Perez said.
This is the third water main break in the last four days, according to city officials. Once the hole has been filled, crews will move on to paving it over.