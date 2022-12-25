Local

Report: Red Sox ‘Willing to Listen' to Chris Sale Trade Offers

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?

Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

Sale still has three years and $75 million remaining on his contract and also has a full no-trade clause, meaning he can veto any potential deal out of Boston. But a fresh start might benefit both sides in this scenario.

The 33-year-old has made just 11 total appearances since the end of the 2019 season due to a variety of injuries, including a broken wrist he suffered during a bizarre bicycle accident in August 2022. He hasn't lived up to the five-year, $145 million contract he signed after the 2019 campaign, and it's hard to trust that he'll stay healthy for a full season at this point.

When he is healthy, though, Sale is one of MLB's best pitchers. He made seven straight All-Star teams from 2012 to 2018 and boasts a 3.09 ERA over five seasons in Boston.

If the Red Sox can find a taker for Sale's contract while getting a quality major leaguer and/or prospects in return, that might be a wise move.

