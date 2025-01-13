Reported double stabbing overnight in Mattapan

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Monday morning in the Mattapan section of Boston.
Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed that they responded to River Street at around 2:15 a.m. for a reported stabbing, and transported two victims to a local hospital.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as investigators responded to the incident.
The Boston Police Department has not released any information about the reported stabbing.
