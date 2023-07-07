Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

Reported shooting under investigation in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reported shooting was under investigation overnight in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said that it got a call for a reported shooting on Leyland Street just before midnight late Thursday.

A large investigation was seen around Leyland Street during the overnight hours, with a notable presence by the Boston Police Department and an area blocked with police tape.

Leyland Street is near the border with Roxbury, and not far from the Upham's Corner area of Dorchester.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.

More Dorchester news

Boston Jun 30

Man arrested in Feb. shooting of Mass. environmental police employee

dorchester Jun 23

One person hospitalized after Dorchester shooting

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston Police DepartmentBoston EMS
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us