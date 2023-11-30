Resident injured in Somerville apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Somerville Fire Department responded to the blaze at a six-story building on Pearl Street and found heavy smoke on arrival.

Additional firefighters were called in from the Cambridge Fire Department to help battle the flames on the 2nd floor.

The fire chief on scene tells NBC10 Boston that a resident was found on the 6th floor suffering from smoke inhalation, and they were taken to a local hospital.

There was damage to the 1st and 2nd floors, mostly water damage. Only two units were displaced, everyone else was able to return tot heir apartments.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.