Massachusetts

Residents displaced after fire at a group home for people with disabilities

Groveland Fire responded to a fire alarm activation on 8 View Hill Road at around 12:15 p.m.

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Residents were displaced after a fire at a group home for individuals with disabilities in Groveland, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Groveland Fire responded to a fire alarm activation on 8 View Hill Road at around 12:15 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say they found smoke and fire coming from the basement when they arrived.

Residents and staff had evacuated the building when the fire department arrived, according to authorities.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us