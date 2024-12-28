Residents displaced after fire at a group home for people with disabilities

Residents were displaced after a fire at a group home for individuals with disabilities in Groveland, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Groveland Fire responded to a fire alarm activation on 8 View Hill Road at around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities say they found smoke and fire coming from the basement when they arrived.

Residents and staff had evacuated the building when the fire department arrived, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it appears to be accidental.