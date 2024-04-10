Boston

Residents to discuss concerns surrounding redevelopment of Boston's White Stadium

In March, a Suffolk County Superior Court judge denied a request to stop the proposed renovation. Some groups wanted to halt the project over concerns it would privatize a public space

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The push for renovations aimed at making Boston's own White Stadium the home of a new professional women's soccer team has residents in the area concerned.

Residents in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain will get a chance to weigh-in Wednesday night about transportation concerns around the redevelopment of White Stadium.

A similar meeting was held Tuesday night for people in Roxbury.

"Communities use that park on a regular basis. Children are there, so I'd like to know specifically what the circulation pattern is going to be," said Louis Elisa, president of Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The meeting will be held in Jamaica Plain for neighbors in that community and will focus on parking regulation changes, game day traffic, proposed shuttle buses and sidewalk and safety improvements.

The city plans to renovate White Stadium in Franklin Park, which could become the home for a new professional women's soccer team and for Boston Public Schools students.

In March, a Suffolk County Superior Court judge denied a request to stop the proposed renovation. Some groups wanted to halt the project over concerns it would privatize a public space.

As for Wednesday's transportation workshops, there's one for Dorchester at 6 p.m. and another for Jamaica Plain at 7 p.m. Both are over Zoom.

More on White Stadium

Dec 19, 2023

Official plans for Boston's White Stadium have been filed – get the details here

Boston Feb 22

White Stadium redevelopment plan sparks pushback

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us