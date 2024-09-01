Maine

Fire destroys popular Maine seafood restaurant on Labor Day weekend​

No one was injured in the fire at the Schooner Landing and Marina, fire officials said.

By The Associated Press

An early morning fire on Sunday destroyed a popular seafood restaurant in the mid-coast Maine town of Damariscotta, the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire at the Schooner Landing and Marina, fire officials said. The cause of the fire had not been determined.

Schooner Landing, on the Damariscotta River in the quaint downtown, featured indoor and outdoor seating, with live music outside.

A section of Main Street was closed on Sunday morning but reopened later in the day, police said.

An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.

