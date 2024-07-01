Restaurant group behind six Boston area restaurants opening new Irish pub in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The person behind a local restaurant group will be opening a new spot, with this one being in a neighborhood of Boston.

According to an Instagram post, McGonagle's Pub is planning to open in Dorchester, with Oran McGonagle of the East Coast Tavern Group (Roxanne's, Carrie Nation, Scholars) being behind the upcoming place. McGonagle, who is also involved with such spots as Emmet's, The Dubliner, and The Cottage, plans to open McGonagle's sometime in the fall, and while a source has told us where it will be located, we are holding off telling about its exact address until it is made official.

The website for East Coast Tavern Group can be found at https://www.ectgboston.com/ while the Instagram page for McGonagle's Pub is at https://www.instagram.com/mcgonaglespub/

