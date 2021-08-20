Retired Mass. State Police Captain Faces Child Porn Charges

A retired Massachusetts State Police captain has been arrested on child pornography charges, the state attorney general's office announced Friday.

Francis Hart, 60, of Amherst, was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography. He was released on bail and is due back in court on Oct. 22.

Hart was arrested Thursday at his home in Amherst. During a search, police seized digital devices that they say contained images of child pornography, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office.

It was not immediately clear if Hart has obtained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

State police began investigating in January after getting a tip that an email address registered to Hart had uploaded a file with numerous images of child pornography, Healey's office said.