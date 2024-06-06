Man faces animal cruelty charges after dog found abandoned on Revere highway

A Dorchester man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found abandoned on a highway in Revere, Massachusetts, last week.

The brown-and-white dog was found on Route 1A near Diamond Creek on May 29, Revere police said. The location is not far from Revere Beach.

Derek Fletcher, 44, was identified with help from tips from the community, Revere police said Thursday. He will be charged with one count of animal cruelty in the case.

The dog, now known as Miracle, is receiving care at Ocean View Kennel.