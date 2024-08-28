Revere ocean-front apartments may be condemned, leaving residents desperate

A dark cloud continues to hang over an ocean-front apartment building with a long history of issues in Revere, Massachusetts.

Residents at the Water's Edge Apartments know their time there could be coming to an end.

"Landlord is horrible, there is no doubt about it," resident Ganna Savosdylova said.

The issues started in November 2022 when a flood in the building damaged fire panel.

The panel was put in when the building was built decades ago, and the fire department says the parts needed to fix it aren't made anymore.

Further investigation found more issues inside, according to the fire department. In December 2022, the building's owner was told repairs must be addressed.

The fire department says nothing has been done since.

"We became victims, landlord does not pay, does not do their duties," Savosdylova said.

Residents are desperate, and the fire department says that conditions are so worrying that they've stationed a firefighter inside the building 24 hours a day.

"At this point we can't continue to risk their safety, at this point we have to bring our case forward to the Board of Health," Revere Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever said.

The fire department worries history could repeat itself. There was a fire at a nearby building on the same street during the summer of 2022.

Recently, the fire department and city officials met with the 40 or so units still occupied inside 364 Ocean Ave., telling them they may be forced to move -- a move the current building's owner would have to pay for.

"We need time to find new apartment, what can I do?" Savosdylova asked. "I will fight with all my nails and teeth for time, we need more time, we need more time."

Revere's Board of Public Health is set to meet Thursday night, when they could condemn 364 Ocean Ave.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the owner of the building. Someone from the company said they were not interested in an interview.