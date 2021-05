Police say they have found the 8-year-old boy who was missing from his home in Revere, Massachusetts.

"Gael Cruz has been located," police said shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Twitter. "Thank you."

Cruz had last been seen earlier Friday at his family's home on Arcadia Street around 6:30 p.m. Police were asking anyone with information to call 911.

Police did not say where they found the boy, and no other information was provided.