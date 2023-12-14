revere

Revere Public Schools rocked by alarming discovery: bed bugs found on students

The letter did not specify which Revere schools found the bed bugs, but the city's Board of Health said these bugs often move between bags and backpacks, which is why they're asking parents to monitor their children for the next several weeks

By Oscar Margain

The school district in Revere, Massachusetts, was rocked by an alarming discovery. That discovery? Bed bugs found on students.

These creepy crawlers are especially problematic because they're so small, they're not always easy to get rid of and the concern isn't that they carry diseases — they aren't known for that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — but it's the itching, the loss of sleep and the secondary skin issues resulting from scratching that is of most concern.

So far, there's been three separate reported cases of beg bug bites in students recently and that prompted Revere Public Schools to issue a letter to parents and staff to be on the lookout.

"The district contacted the Revere Board of Health for consultation and guidance. In addition to providing support for the students and their family, we professionally treated any classroom and adjoining classrooms where bed bugs were present," said Assistant Superintendent Richard Gallucci.

For more information from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on what to look for and how to handle bed bugs, click here.

