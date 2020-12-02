Revere Week: Go Ahead and Dryft Away

Ready for some city-style bites and some salty air just minutes from Boston? It's all ready for the taking at Dryft Revere.

"Dryft is a Boston style restaurant in Revere," says Michael Aldi, Dryft's owner. "It has a very Miami feel to it, so it's basically Miami-meets-Boston," he says.

Dryft has this chic, industrial vibe to it from the oil-rubbed bronze to the exposed pipes.

And they had a lot of fun with decor: super funky lighting, mercury glass mirrors, even vertical parquet.

When it comes to the food, Aldi says, "We try to focus on an eclectic menu bringing New England seafood and Italian, homemade pastas to the beach."

They have a great raw bar and are known for their upscale bar bites.

I tried the surf and turf. Seared scallops with short rib over swiss chard and mashed potatoes. Yum!

This is the time of year you want to order bolognese. Dryft makes theirs with beef, lamb, and pork. It will warm you up from the inside out. Crazy good.

They also have a list of custom cocktails and a takeout window for takeout beach pizza.

Aldi says the goal is to bring in the local people and to attract people from Boston. He focuses on location, parking, and public transportation to make the restaurant accessible.

Dryft also has a large outdoor plaza that can be activated for dining in the pandemic and a beer garden is in the works.