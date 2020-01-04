Rhode Island

Rhode Island Marks Women’s Suffrage Anniversary with Events

By Associated Press

providence-rhode-island-tlmd

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is hosting a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Rhode Island ratifying the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The Democrat has planned the event for 10 a.m. Monday at the Statehouse Library.

In commemoration of women's suffrage, Gorbea will announce programs and activities to be offered throughout the state this year to increase civic literacy and engagement.

Those include new resources for educators and a new partnership with the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.

The Rhode Island General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment on Jan. 6, 1920.

