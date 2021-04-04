Rhode Island State Police Launch Recruitment Drive

The Rhode Island State Police are looking for upstanding, dedicated and hardworking men and women to become troopers.

The agency this week launched a recruiting drive for its next training academy scheduled to start in January.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Service in the Rhode Island State Police requires active, intelligent people whose reputations are above reproach," the agency said in a statement. "High moral, mental, and physical standards are demanded and maintained."

Among the requirements, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be a high school graduate, no younger than 18 and no older than 35, and have sight and hearing capabilities within agency parameters.

Applications must be submitted at www.PoliceApp.com/RISP by June 6.