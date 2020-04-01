Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Rhode Island’s State Beaches, Parks to Close Friday Amid Spread of Coronavirus

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Dr. James McDonald, who is one of the Medical Directors at the Rhode Island Department of Health, are expected to provide a coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

NBC 5 News

Rhode Island is looking to bolster its ranks of frontline pandemic responders. Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday called on health care workers who are not working full time or are retired to contribute to the response effort.

The Democrat also announced that Rhode Island's state beaches and parks will be closed effective Friday and the opening of campgrounds will be delayed at least until May 1.

Meanwhile two courthouses are being closed, and President Donald Trump has approved a coronavirus disaster declaration for Rhode Island. The state has nearly 500 confirmed cases and eight reported deaths from the virus so far.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 25 mins ago

Sources: Resident at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Dies of Coronavirus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Licenses Allowed for Out-of-State, Retired Health Workers in Vermont

Gov. Raimondo and Dr. James McDonald, who is one of the Medical Directors at the Rhode Island Department of Health, are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

NBC10 Boston and the Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us