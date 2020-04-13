RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday afternoon.

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Rhode Island reported seven more deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 63.

Hospitalizations were up to 201, an increase of 18 patients from Saturday, while 316 more residents tested positive, bringing the total to 2,665.

Because of the wind and heavy rain forecast for Monday, all of the outdoor coronavirus testing sites in Rhode Island are closed.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced that Ocean State residents ordered into quarantine who leave their homes would be issued fines. She signed an executive order directing health officials to develop regulations to enforce penalties.

After announcing that coronavirus cases in the state have topped 1,000, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the free, rapid CVS testing site in the parking lot of the Twin River casino will be a game changer.

If a person knowingly violates a quarantine order, "You will be punished," she said.

Also last week, Raimondo announced that social distancing measures would remain in place through at least May 8.