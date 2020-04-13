coronavirus

RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday afternoon.

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 31 mins ago

Mass. Gov. Baker to Update Public Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

rhode island coronavirus 33 mins ago

Weather Prompts Closure of RI Outdoor Virus Testing Sites

Rhode Island reported seven more deaths due to the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 63.

Hospitalizations were up to 201, an increase of 18 patients from Saturday, while 316 more residents tested positive, bringing the total to 2,665.

Because of the wind and heavy rain forecast for Monday, all of the outdoor coronavirus testing sites in Rhode Island are closed.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced that Ocean State residents ordered into quarantine who leave their homes would be issued fines. She signed an executive order directing health officials to develop regulations to enforce penalties.

After announcing that coronavirus cases in the state have topped 1,000, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the free, rapid CVS testing site in the parking lot of the Twin River casino will be a game changer.

If a person knowingly violates a quarantine order, "You will be punished," she said.

Also last week, Raimondo announced that social distancing measures would remain in place through at least May 8.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode IslandCOVID-19Gina Raimondocoronavirus update
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us