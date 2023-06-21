Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Road closed for several hours after crash brings down light pole in Norwood

Norwood police said Guild Street from Central Street to Broadway will be closed for several hours Wednesday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Norwood Police Department/Facebook

Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, said a road would be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon following a motor vehicle crash involving a light pole.

Norwood police released little information but said officers had responded to the scene, noting Guild Street from Central Street to Broadway is shutdown in the aftermath of the crash.

A picture shared to the department's Facebook page shows the light pole on the ground, snapped in half with hanging wires. There are several parked cars in the area, as well as a tractor-trailer stopped on the road.

Police did not say what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNorwood
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us