Slippery road conditions causing crashes in Maine, NH

A winter weather system is causing slippery road conditions on some of New England's highways, officials said Saturday morning.

Maine State Police warned drivers to be cautious after responding to several reports of crashes and people sliding off the roads. Slippery road conditions and poor visibility from the snow are to blame.

Drivers are urged to go slow and give extra space between vehicles as Maine Department of Transportation and Turnpike crews work to clear the roads.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation issued a similar warning about their roads, reminding drivers to look out for icy spots, particularly on bridges

While the snow isn't expected to be heavy, showers are expected to continue into the afternoon. Even after the snow moves out, there is continued risk for icy conditions into Sunday morning, with temperatures staying below freezing. For the latest forecast, click here.