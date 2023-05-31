Rollover Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles on I-93 in Braintree

Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash with rollover on Interstate 93 south in Braintree on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on I-93 south prior to Exit 5, state police said.

Three lanes were temporarily shut down, causing heavy delays on Route 3 north and I-93 south. The scene was cleared shortly before 3:30 p.m., but state police said residual traffic remained on Route 3 and I-93.

#MAtraffic multi-vehicle rollover crash Route 93 SB prior to Exit 5 in #Braintree. Three lanes closed, expect heavy delays Rte 3 NB and Rte 93 SB. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 31, 2023

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were released.