Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MEDFORD

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

No serious injuries were reported

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

Car crash in Medford
NBC10 Boston

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened.

Additional details, including any information on injuries or circumstances surrounding the crash, have not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Roads are slippery Wednesday morning due to the wet weather conditions.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also reported a crash around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Dedham near Exit 29, which caused a left lane closure and some delays.

Several crashes were also reported in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, including one on I-93 south in Woodstock around 7:45 a.m. that forced the closure of hte left lane of traffic.

Another crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Interstate 89 in Springfield, New Hampshire, resulting in some delays.

More weather stories

snowfall 1 hour ago

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Overnight in Mass. Communities

snowfall 4 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Snowfall Amounts and What to Expect on Your Wednesday Morning Commute

This article tagged under:

MEDFORDI-93
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us