Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened.

Traffic Alert-Route 93 North, from #Boston to Roosevelt Circle. ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ are working at least 3 crashes, including this rolled-over vehicle in Medford. Unknown on injuries. ⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/LzKhviFWHs — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 16, 2022

Additional details, including any information on injuries or circumstances surrounding the crash, have not been released.

Roads are slippery Wednesday morning due to the wet weather conditions.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also reported a crash around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Dedham near Exit 29, which caused a left lane closure and some delays.

Several crashes were also reported in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, including one on I-93 south in Woodstock around 7:45 a.m. that forced the closure of hte left lane of traffic.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-93 Southbound in Woodstock; left lane is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. #Slowdown and keep right. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/98HSeFOI0p — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 16, 2022

Another crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Interstate 89 in Springfield, New Hampshire, resulting in some delays.