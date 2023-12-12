Saugus

Rollover crash on Route 1 in Saugus causing delays

By Marc Fortier

A rollover crash on Route 1 south in Saugus is causing delays on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Route 1 south at Main Street, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The ramps on Route 1 south to Main Street and from Main Street to Route 1 south are closed, MassDOT said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

