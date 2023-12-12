Rollover crash on Route 1 in Saugus causing delays

A rollover crash on Route 1 south in Saugus is causing delays on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Route 1 south at Main Street, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The ramps on Route 1 south to Main Street and from Main Street to Route 1 south are closed, MassDOT said.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.