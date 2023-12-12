Traffic stop that turned into pursuit ends in South Boston; 1 person arrested

The streets of Castle Island in Boston became a destructive scene Monday night, with car parts scattered across the road. This all comes after a police chase ended in South Boston.

The pursuit is believed to have ended near the corner of West First Street and Pappas Way. A person was arrested.

Video showed a black gun next a backpack and a white SUV with substantial damage to the front were found on West First Street. It was the end of a police chase that authorities said started when a suspect tried to evade Massachusetts State Police during a traffic stop.

While it's unclear where the incident began, the crash happened near the entrance to Castle Island.

Video obtained from a South Boston resident showed a large number of state and city police vehicles on West First Street.

During the pursuit, an unoccupied Boston police cruiser was hit. It wasn't immediately known if any injuries were reported.