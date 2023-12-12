South Boston

Traffic stop that turned into pursuit ends in South Boston; 1 person arrested

During the pursuit, an unoccupied Boston police cruiser was hit. It wasn't immediately known if any injuries were reported

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

The streets of Castle Island in Boston became a destructive scene Monday night, with car parts scattered across the road. This all comes after a police chase ended in South Boston.

The pursuit is believed to have ended near the corner of West First Street and Pappas Way. A person was arrested.

Video showed a black gun next a backpack and a white SUV with substantial damage to the front were found on West First Street. It was the end of a police chase that authorities said started when a suspect tried to evade Massachusetts State Police during a traffic stop.

While it's unclear where the incident began, the crash happened near the entrance to Castle Island.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video obtained from a South Boston resident showed a large number of state and city police vehicles on West First Street.

During the pursuit, an unoccupied Boston police cruiser was hit. It wasn't immediately known if any injuries were reported.

More Massachusetts news

roslindale 57 mins ago

Suspect sought after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in Roslindale alley

Harvard University 2 hours ago

Harvard University president to remain in office, board announces

This article tagged under:

South BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us