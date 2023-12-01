Rosebud Diner reopens in Somerville

The Rosebud Kitchen & Bar is reopening in Davis Square on December 1st.

This happens as it was slated to close and new owners, Bindaas Restaurant Group, wanted to save this piece of history for the neighborhood.

Rosebud Kitchen & Bar has been a landmark in Davis Square since 1941.

The new incarnation will include the food of Chef Keith Sarasin with locally grown ingredients creating "classic American comfort dishes with subcontinental spices and cooking techniques." It will be serving "killer burgers and other diner classics as well as imaginative Indian-inspired fare.", said the restaurant in a statement.

An Indian theme will also be included to classic cocktails like Bombay to Boston (an Old Fashioned made with Curry Bitters) and Dirty Chai (Chai flavored Espresso Martini).

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar first opened in 2014, taking over the space that had been home to the Rosebud Diner which had shuttered the previous year. Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar came under new ownership sometime in the late spring or early summer.

The address for Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar is 381 Summer Street, Somerville, MA, 02144.