Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Manchester-by-the-Sea

Route 128 closes in Manchester-by-the-Sea for medical helicopter landing after crash

By Matt Fortin

Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea was closed down in both directions on Tuesday morning as a medical helicopter landed in the wake of a crash, according to transportation officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first reported the wreck at around 7:50 a.m. near mile marker 51, saying that one vehicle was involved and someone was seriously hurt.

Both sides of the highway were closed after 8 a.m. to make way for a medical helicopter, MassDOT reported. By a little after 8:30 a.m., the highway was reported to be reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Manchester-by-the-Sea news

Massachusetts Jan 30, 2021

Unattended Death Being Investigated in Manchester-By-the-Sea

Massachusetts Aug 15, 2021

Serious Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes of Traffic in Manchester-By-the-Sea

This article tagged under:

Manchester-by-the-Sea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us