Crews battle commercial fire in Connecticut

Route 85 in Bolton is closed as firefighters battle a fire at a commercial building.
Several fire vehicles are at the scene at 25 West St. A sign on the building says Dean Cabinetry.
Route 85 is closed between Clark Road and Camp Meeting Road.
Photos: Crews battle commercial fire in Bolton
No additional information was immediately available.