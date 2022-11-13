Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Runners Battle the Weather to Compete in B.A.A. Half Marathon

Conditions weren’t ideal but organizers said they are making sure runners are taking precautions. 

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon is back with thousands of runners lacing up in person for the first time since 2003

The 13.1 mile course starts and ends in Franklin Park. The race is sponsored by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy fund raising more than $8 million for cancer research in almost 20 years.

Conditions weren’t ideal but organizers said they are making sure runners are taking precautions. 

Yet, despite the rainy weather, event records were set for the men and women's wheelchair divisions.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBoston Athletic AssociationBAAHalf Marathon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us