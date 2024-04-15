Runners prepare to head to the Boston Marathon starting line

Tens of thousands of runners are hitching a ride to the Boston Marathon starting line Monday morning.

They will load up the buses here at the Boston Common and head to Hopkinton, where runners will begin their 26.2 mile journey to the finish line on Boylston Street starting at 9 a.m.

People have been flying in from all over the world and are planning on running for various charities. There will be over 30,000 official participants, including runners from 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

The finish line was buzzing with people Sunday warming up and getting excited for the race. That includes Kit John from Los Angeles, who ran the Boston Athletic Association's two-and-a-half mile Shake Out Run.

"I'm not going to lie, today I'm feeling, you know, the butterflies are kicking in. I'm not going to sit here and lie to you guys. This is real. Like the past week, I was like I've done this before — blah, blah, blah. But when you actually come down and see people actually running before the race, you get the jitters. I don't care who you are. Kit has the jitters right now," said Kit John, runner from Los Angeles.

The first wave of people are expected to load up on buses at about 6:45 a.m.