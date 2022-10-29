Local

SALEM

Salem is Ready for Halloween Weekend

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Salem officials said, take the train, take a boat, take a broom – just don’t drive to Salem, Massachusetts.

Salem has already seen crowds big enough to make up three Halloweens -- more than the city’s historic roads can handle. Last weekend alone, the with city saw more than 144,000 tourists, 99 of which came on Saturday.

With another nice weekend weatherwise, officials are asking people not to drive and even closing down major roadways. There a couple of other ways to get there. Salem is about a thirty minute ride from North Station via the Commuter Rail, with trains running every hour. You can buy tickets on board with cash or ahead of time on your smart phone.

Another way if you’re heading in from Boston is to hop aboard the Salem Ferry, which gets you here in just under an hour. The ferry leaves from Long Wharf and docks in Salem five times a day on Saturdays.

You can find the full schedules for both of those options on the city’s website.

“The traffic jam is not just annoying but does pose a threat to public safety if nothing else from the perspective of trying to get an ambulance or a police car or a fire truck to an emergency.” said the Salem Police chief.

Most streets downtown here are expected to close at 11 this morning. 

(See planned street closures in Salem for the Halloweekend here.)

