Police Searching for Person Who Led Chase, Fled Crash in Salisbury on Foot

A person who led police in Massachusetts on a chase crashed their vehicle and fled on foot in Salisbury Monday, officials said.

People near Route 1 and Pleasant Street were being asked to use caution as officers in the air and on foot, as well as police dogs, searched for the person, Massachusetts State Police said.

"Residents of that area are asked to use caution and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious," they said in a tweet.

It wasn't immediately clear what the person was wanted for.

Also, MSP Air Wing on station assisting in search. https://t.co/A4vh3Okpel — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 1, 2021

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.