Salt Bae's New Boston Restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, Opens Friday

A group of high-end steakhouses has officially expanded to downtown Boston, and the person behind it is known in part for his style of seasoning meat.

As reported here earlier, Nusr-Et Steakhouse is opening in the former Nahita/Liquid Art House space on Arlington Street opens today, with Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) saying in an Instagram post earlier this week, "Please wish me good luck for grand opening Nusr-Et [Boston] this weekend." Based on Gökçe's other locations (including one in New York), expect to see a variety of steak and lamb dishes along with burgers, meatballs, sausages, and more on its menu. Gökçe is a Turkish chef and restaurateur whose style of sprinkling salt on meat went viral on the Internet a few years back, both via memes and video.

The space in which Nusr-Et Steakhouse is taking over had been home to Nahita, a restaurant with Latin-Asian and Turkish influences that closed last fall; Liquid Art House, which was a combination high-end restaurant and art gallery, had previously been in the space until the fall of 2017.

The address for Nusr-Et Steakhouse is 100 Arlington Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.nusr-et.com.tr/

