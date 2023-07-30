Saturday storms dump several inches of rain in Boston area, flooding streets

New England saw severe weather swing through Saturday, with parts of the region experiencing torrential rainfall.

Flash flood warnings were issued for multiple counties in Massachusetts, including Suffolk County.

The storms' primary impact in the Boston area appeared to be flooding, as the rain moved in quickly and dumped several inches on the city in just a few hours.

In Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, video shared with NBC10 Boston showed several cars that got stuck after people attempted to drive through flooded roadways. It was a similar story in South Boston where water was so high on D Street that it was covering the curb.

Several other areas across the city experienced flooding Saturday, including Storrow Drive and Beacon Street in Brookline.

Video shared on Twitter by Danielle Johns showed a flooded Commonwealth Avenue earlier in the day.

"Comm Ave has a lake now," Johns wrote.

Comm Ave has a lake now @universalhub pic.twitter.com/HMzRkVYFno — Danielle Johns (@danijohns91) July 29, 2023

Saturday afternoon, the MBTA announced that flash flooding had caused temporary delays along the Green Line's C branch, between Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner.

Green Line C branch Update: Service between Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner has resumed with delays of about 15 minutes after earlier flash flooding had receded near Brandon Hall. https://t.co/prsri06pLR — MBTA (@MBTA) July 29, 2023

The high water hadn't receded everywhere Saturday night, including Morrisey Boulevard in Dorchester, which was shutdown due to the flooding.

During the severe storms in nearby Cambridge late Saturday night, authorities responded to a rollover crash on Memorial Drive near the Boston University Bridge.

The Cambridge Fire Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.