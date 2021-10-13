School Bus Catches Fire in Mattapan

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a school bus Wednesday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The bus caught fire in the area of 1613 Blue Hill Avenue early Wednesday morning.

No students were on board at the time of the fire, and the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle as soon as he saw smoke, a Boston Public Schools representative said.

Witnesses said they were stunned to see the bus burning.

"All of a sudden I saw a bunch of smoke," said Lisa Thomas. "I started taking pictures. The flames started underneath."

Boston fire officials had no additional information, confirming only that no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

Boston Public Schools said they are investigating the cause of the crash.